PHUKET: The ban on all inbound international passenger flights into Thailand has been extended through to April 30.

The ban was first introduced by Dr Chula Sukmanop, Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), on Apr 4 and remained in effect just three days until 23.59pm on Apr 6.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

