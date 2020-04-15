Wed. Apr 15th, 2020

Thailand Reports 30 New Coronavirus Cases with Two New Deaths

Asian girl wearing a face mask. Photo: pxhere.


BANGKOK, April 15 (TNA) – Thailand has reported 30 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total to 2,643 with two new deaths, bringing the toll to 43.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman, Taweesilp Visanuyothin said Most patients were recorded in Bangkok and adjacent province of Nonthaburi at 1,482, followed by 542 cases in the South, 344 in the central region, 107 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

