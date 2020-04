The Phuket governor has been suddenly transferred to Phetchaburi in a move widely believed related to the high level of coronavirus infections on the resort island.

The order was announced on Wednesday and will be effective after royal endorsement. It involves a three-way swap that sees the governor of Chaiyaphum being moved to Phuket.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

