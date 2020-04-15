Wed. Apr 15th, 2020

Three new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 191

Nai Thon Beach in Phuket

Nai Thon Beach in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Marc van der Chijs / flickr.


PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee (CDC) today (Apr 15) announced three more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of people infected with the disease to 191 since the outbreak began.

According to the report released this morning, 2,471 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were three “new cases”.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

