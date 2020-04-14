Boy, 12 months old, and woman, 97, among 10 new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 188





PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 14) announced 10 more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, all from the Bang Tao area of Cherng Talay.

Seven of the new cases, including a 1-year-old boy and a 97-year-old woman, all relate to one man in Bang Tao who was confirmed as infected only on Saturday.

By The Phuket News

