Boy, 12 months old, and woman, 97, among 10 new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 188

Boy, 12 months old, and woman, 97, among 10 new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 1881 min read
PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 14) announced 10 more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, all from the Bang Tao area of Cherng Talay.
Seven of the new cases, including a 1-year-old boy and a 97-year-old woman, all relate to one man in Bang Tao who was confirmed as infected only on Saturday.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News