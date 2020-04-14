Tue. Apr 14th, 2020

Pattaya begins ‘dry run’ of city closure restrictions tomorrow, full closure Thursday

Pattaya City Sign

Pattaya City Sign viewpoint. Photo: Don Ramey Logan.


Pattaya – As we have been reporting on throughout the week Pattaya City will still be closing down the core area of Pattaya and implementing restrictions on entry starting with a “dry run” tomorrow afternoon and expected to start the actual closure on Thursday after 2:00 PM which will last three weeks or until the situation improves.

The dry run will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, April 15th at 3:00 PM and end around 6:00 PM. This will be followed by a meeting at 7:00 PM at City Hall to go over any potential problems and build solutions. This is expected to be followed by the implementation of the closure in full the following day, Thursday, April 16th, at or around 2:00 PM.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

