Taxi driver dies from unknown cause in Samut Prakan

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.


SAMUT PRAKAN: An uninjured taxi driver was found dead on open ground beside a road in Muang district on Monday evening. An autopsy will determine whether he died of Covid-19 or some other illness.

Sriprai Thiansawang, 49, was lying near a cement safety barrier. A green-yellow Toyota taxi with the engine still running was parked on the road nearby, Pol Lt Purithat Sripottham, an investigator of Muang police station, said.

