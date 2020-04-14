Taxi driver dies from unknown cause in Samut Prakan

Taxi driver dies from unknown cause in Samut Prakan1 min read
SAMUT PRAKAN: An uninjured taxi driver was found dead on open ground beside a road in Muang district on Monday evening. An autopsy will determine whether he died of Covid-19 or some other illness.
Sriprai Thiansawang, 49, was lying near a cement safety barrier. A green-yellow Toyota taxi with the engine still running was parked on the road nearby, Pol Lt Purithat Sripottham, an investigator of Muang police station, said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST