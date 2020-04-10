10 million may lose their jobs in next three months due COVID-19 outbreak

10 million may lose their jobs in next three months due COVID-19 outbreak1 min read
As many as ten million workers in Thailand may lose their jobs in the next three months, if the COVID-19 pandemic drags on and if the Government does not provide timely support for businesses, according to Mr. Supant Mongkolsuthee, president of the Federation of Thai Industries.
In his capacity as head of the CCSA’s working committee on the private sector, tasked with overseeing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Mr. Supant said that SME operators want the Government to step in immediately and shoulder 50% of the 15,000 baht monthly minimum wage, so that they will not be forced to lay millions of blue-collar workers.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World