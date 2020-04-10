10 million may lose their jobs in next three months due COVID-19 outbreak





As many as ten million workers in Thailand may lose their jobs in the next three months, if the COVID-19 pandemic drags on and if the Government does not provide timely support for businesses, according to Mr. Supant Mongkolsuthee, president of the Federation of Thai Industries.

In his capacity as head of the CCSA’s working committee on the private sector, tasked with overseeing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Mr. Supant said that SME operators want the Government to step in immediately and shoulder 50% of the 15,000 baht monthly minimum wage, so that they will not be forced to lay millions of blue-collar workers.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



