Tue. Apr 14th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

10 million may lose their jobs in next three months due COVID-19 outbreak

1 min read
22 mins ago TN
Tourist boats in Phuket

Tourist boats in Phuket. Photo: Mariamichelle (Pixabay).


As many as ten million workers in Thailand may lose their jobs in the next three months, if the COVID-19 pandemic drags on and if the Government does not provide timely support for businesses, according to Mr. Supant Mongkolsuthee, president of the Federation of Thai Industries.

In his capacity as head of the CCSA’s working committee on the private sector, tasked with overseeing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Mr. Supant said that SME operators want the Government to step in immediately and shoulder 50% of the 15,000 baht monthly minimum wage, so that they will not be forced to lay millions of blue-collar workers.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand’s Daily Rate of New Coronavirus Cases Slightly Increases

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: 300 more Thais to come home from South Korea

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Thailand’s new daily Coronavirus infection rate falls to 28, the lowest for 3 months

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pattaya begins ‘dry run’ of city closure restrictions tomorrow, full closure Thursday

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Boy, 12 months old, and woman, 97, among 10 new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 188

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Taxi driver dies from unknown cause in Samut Prakan

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

10 million may lose their jobs in next three months due COVID-19 outbreak

22 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close