Renowned Sriracha Tiger Zoo is to close after 24 years in operation







After 24 years, one of Thailand’s famous tourist attractions, for both Thais and foreigners, is to close for the foreseeable future. Sriracha Tiger Zoo’s management has announced the closure of the park, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the zoo’s webpage, the management said that, since the outbreak of the first wave of the pandemic early last year, it has struggled and tried all possible means to earn revenue, including selling street food and offering promotional free entry to visitors, to keep the business afloat for the sake of its staff and the animals in the zoo.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





