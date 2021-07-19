  • July 19, 2021
Phuket Closes Risky Places to Control COVID-19

Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.



PHUKET, July 19 (TNA) – Local authorities closed risky places and suspended the activities that may transmit COVID-19, affecting pubs, bars and other entertainment venues, while allowing shopping centers to open until 9pm.

Phuket governor Narong Woonsew signed his order to close the places and halt the activities that could spread COVID-19. The order applies to pubs, bars, karaoke shops, fields for cockfights and bird competitions and boxing stadiums.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Tags:

TN

