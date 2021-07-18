  • July 18, 2021
Thailand’s “Samui Plus Model” hopes to draw 1,000 foreign tourists in a month

Beautiful landscape in Koh Samui. Photo: Chi King / flickr. CC BY 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – After two weeks of the Phuket Sandbox program, it has generated over 500 million baht for the country. The government now expects that the similar “Samui Plus Model” will do as well as Phuket, welcoming over 1,000 foreign tourists in a month.

The spokesperson of the Center for Economic Situation Administration tasked with monitoring the impact of COVID-19 economically, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana disclosed today that the Prime Minister appreciated all sectors that are part of welcoming foreign tourists to Samui island, Phangan island, Koh Tao island and Surat Thani under the Samui Plus model.

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



