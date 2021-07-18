  • July 18, 2021
Influencer Sofia Cheung dies after falling down waterfall while taking selfie

Famous Instagram influencer Sofia Cheung died after falling off waterfall while taking a selfie. Photo: Sofia Cheung (@hike.sofi) / Instagram.



The 32 years old Instagramer Sofia Cheung, native of Hong Kong, used to pose in front of cliffs and other high landscapes to take selfies and upload them to Instagram. During one of these risky excursions, died last Saturday while trying to take a selfie at the edge of a waterfall in Hong Kong’s Ha Pak Lai Park.

Sofia, was enjoying a day outdoors with three friends at Ha Pak Lai Park, a natural area near Yuen Long City. The blogger decided to take some selfies on the edge of a waterfall called Pineapple Mountain.

Apparently, after a bad maneuver, the young woman lost her balance and fell from a height of about five meters, hitting the water. Her friends called the emergency services and rescuers quickly arrived on the scene. The young woman was taken to a hospital in Hong Kong, where she was only pronounced dead shortly after her admission.

In her last Instagram post she appeared sitting on the seashore with a surfboard and wrote the message, “The best days are yet to come.” Her passions included hiking, kayaking, exploring, outdoor activities and photography.

After hearing of Sofia Cheung’s passing, her many social media followers left hundreds of messages of condolences and farewells on her Instagram account.

This is not the first time that taking pictures in dangerous places has caused a death.In November 2019, a French tourist died on the Thai island of Koh Samui when he fell from a waterfall while trying to take a selfie with a friend. In the same place had died just a few months earlier, in July, another tourist, in this case the Spaniard David Rocamundi, in very similar circumstances.

The desire to take the most extreme selfie has killed many intrepid photographers in recent years. According to a study published in 2018, a total of 259 people lost their lives while being photographed in different scenarios and situations between 2011 and 2017. The average age of the victims was 22 years old.

-Thailand News (TN)



TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

