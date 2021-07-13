  • July 18, 2021
13 provinces to be under curfew, lockdown until August 2

Temperature check point at Siam Square One shopping mall in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



The government is to extend the existing curfew and other tight restrictions in Greater Bangkok and four southern border provinces to at least Aug 2, and add three more provinces to the list on Tuesday.

The curfew from 9pm-4am and other restrictions have been in force since last Monday in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom, as well as the southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



