13 provinces to be under curfew, lockdown until August 2







The government is to extend the existing curfew and other tight restrictions in Greater Bangkok and four southern border provinces to at least Aug 2, and add three more provinces to the list on Tuesday.

The curfew from 9pm-4am and other restrictions have been in force since last Monday in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom, as well as the southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





