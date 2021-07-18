Protesters end Sunday’s rally in Bangkok, but vow to return







An anti-government protest leader announced an end to the protest near the Government House at about 6.30pm this evening (Sunday) after several hours facing-off against crowd control police, who fired water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to break up the rally when some hard-core protesters tried to force their way through steel barricade and razor wire towards Government House.

The protest leader said that several of them had been injured and had decided to end the rally, but warned that they would protest again on a date yet to be fixed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





