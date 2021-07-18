  • July 18, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Protesters end Sunday’s…

Protesters end Sunday’s rally in Bangkok, but vow to return

Protesters end Sunday’s rally in Bangkok, but vow to return

Thai police using water cannon to disperse protesters on Rama I Road in Bangkok, beneath Siam BTS Station, on 16 October 2020. Photo: Prachatai / Youtube. CC BY 3.0.



An anti-government protest leader announced an end to the protest near the Government House at about 6.30pm this evening (Sunday) after several hours facing-off against crowd control police, who fired water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to break up the rally when some hard-core protesters tried to force their way through steel barricade and razor wire towards Government House.

The protest leader said that several of them had been injured and had decided to end the rally, but warned that they would protest again on a date yet to be fixed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand’s “Samui Plus Model” hopes to draw 1,000 foreign tourists in a month
South

Thailand’s “Samui Plus Model” hopes to draw...

July 18, 2021
13 provinces to be under curfew, lockdown until August 2
News

13 provinces to be under curfew, lockdown...

July 18, 2021
Foreigners aged 75 and over walk-in for COVID-19 jabs at Bang Sue Grand Station
News

Foreigners aged 75 and over walk-in for...

July 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.