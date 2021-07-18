  • July 18, 2021
Foreigners aged 75 and over walk-in for COVID-19 jabs at Bang Sue Grand Station

COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Mr. Tanee Sangrat, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided the following advice for foreigners aged 75 and over who have not yet received any COVID-19 vaccines:

Starting 19 July 2021, all foreigners aged 75 and over, who are residing in Thailand and have yet to receive any COVID-19 vaccines, can register for vaccination by walk-in process at the Central Vaccination Center – Bangsue Grand Station every day between 9:00 – 16:00 hrs.

Those receiving vaccines must present their passports as well as proof of residence, eg. visa, permanent residence card, or work permit on the day of vaccination.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



