  • July 16, 2021
Foreign tourists arrive on Koh Samui as island relaxes quarantine requirements

Chaweng Beach in Koh Samui island, Surat Thani. Photo: Jacques Herremans.



SURAT THANI (NNT) – The Samui Plus campaign got underway today with the arrival of the first international visitors, as the island officially opened for foreign tourists, under more relaxed quarantine requirements.

The first flight carrying international tourists visiting Ko Samui under the Samui Plus campaign landed at Samui International Airport around 11 a.m. today, marking the official reopening of the island for international tourists.

The flight operated by Bangkok Airways from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport carried guests and members of the media invited by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), with the majority coming from the UK, Germany, and France.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



