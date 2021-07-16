9,692 New COVID-19 Cases, 67 More Deaths On Friday







BANGKOK, July 16 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported 9,692 new COVID-19 cases and 67 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The new cases comprised 9,077 among general people and 615 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, there have been 353,044 COVID-19 cases. Over the past 24 hours, 5,730 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

