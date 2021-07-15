  • July 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hospitalised COVID patients…

Hospitalised COVID patients surpass 100,000, as Thailand records daily death toll high of 98

Hospitalised COVID patients surpass 100,000, as Thailand records daily death toll high of 98

Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



The number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized for treatment rose above the 100,000 mark for the first time today (Thursday) to 103,056, including 3,276 severe cases, as 9,186 new cases and 98 more deaths, a daily record high, were logged in the past 24 hours, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Seven new clusters were found in five provinces, with a cluster at a furniture factory in Chon Buri having recorded 87 infections.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thai Red Cross Society to Import 1 Million Moderna Doses
News

Thai Red Cross Society to Import 1...

July 15, 2021
People can order Sinopharm shots from Sunday
News

People can order Sinopharm shots from Sunday

July 15, 2021
Chonburi reports 523 new COVID cases and two new deaths
Pattaya

Chonburi reports 523 new COVID cases and...

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.