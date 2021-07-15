Hospitalised COVID patients surpass 100,000, as Thailand records daily death toll high of 98







The number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized for treatment rose above the 100,000 mark for the first time today (Thursday) to 103,056, including 3,276 severe cases, as 9,186 new cases and 98 more deaths, a daily record high, were logged in the past 24 hours, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Seven new clusters were found in five provinces, with a cluster at a furniture factory in Chon Buri having recorded 87 infections.

