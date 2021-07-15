Thai Red Cross Society to Import 1 Million Moderna Doses







BANGKOK, July 15 (TNA) – The Thai Red Cross Society has sealed a deal to import 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna for free inoculation in the country.

Pheu Thai Party MP for Bangkok Theerarat Samretwanich in her capacity as spokesperson for the House’s special committee on 2022 fiscal budget scrutiny said the committee asked if the Thai Red Cross Society could order an alternative COVID-19 vaccine for administration in Thailand.

TNA





