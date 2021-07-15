  • July 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. People can order…

People can order Sinopharm shots from Sunday

People can order Sinopharm shots from Sunday

China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Ministerio de Defensa del Perú. CC BY 2.0.



People living in maximum and strict Covid-19 control zones can place bookings for inoculation with the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine through the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) from Sunday.

The academy said on Thursday that registration for Sinopharm vaccination would start at 8am on Sunday and it would initially accept 40,000 registrations.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Hospitalised COVID patients surpass 100,000, as Thailand records daily death toll high of 98
News

Hospitalised COVID patients surpass 100,000, as Thailand...

July 15, 2021
Thai Red Cross Society to Import 1 Million Moderna Doses
News

Thai Red Cross Society to Import 1...

July 15, 2021
Chonburi reports 523 new COVID cases and two new deaths
Pattaya

Chonburi reports 523 new COVID cases and...

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.