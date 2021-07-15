Hospitalised COVID patients surpass 100,000, as Thailand records daily death toll high of 98
People can order Sinopharm shots from Sunday
People living in maximum and strict Covid-19 control zones can place bookings for inoculation with the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine through the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) from Sunday.
The academy said on Thursday that registration for Sinopharm vaccination would start at 8am on Sunday and it would initially accept 40,000 registrations.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS