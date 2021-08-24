  • August 24, 2021
Thousands of Tourists Enjoy ‘Phuket Sandbox 7+7’ Extension Program

View of Patong Beach in Phuket. Photo: William Cho / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) has revealed that thousands of tourists have left Phuket by land since the “Phuket Sandbox 7+7” extension program took effect on August 16th.

CESA spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Monday that, so far, 3,578 tourists had left Phuket by land for the extension areas in Krabi (Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai or Railay), Phang-Nga (Khao Lak or Koh Yao) or Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Phang Ngan or Koh Tao).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



