Class action suit filed by massage parlours, spas seeking compensation for lockdown losses







A group of 172 massage parlour and spa operators filed a class action lawsuit with the Civil Court today (Tuesday) against the Finance Ministry and the government, demanding compensation for losses caused by the partial lockdown restrictions imposed by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) since last year.

The businesses are being supported by two Move Forward party’s MPs, namely Aksika Chantarawinji and Pitak Yotha.

By Thai PBS World





