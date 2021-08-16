  • August 16, 2021
Thai Government Extends Lockdown Measures to August 31

Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK, Aug 16 (TNA) – The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday decided to extend lockdown measures further in Bangkok and 28 other dark-red provinces to Aug 31.

However, the Covid-19 taskforce, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha eased some restrictions to allow banks and financial institutions on the premises of shopping malls and department stores to reopen under strict Covid-19 prevention measures.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



