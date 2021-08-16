  • August 16, 2021
Korat logs 450 new COVID-19 infections

Thailand’s universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat). Photo: Public Services International / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial communicable disease committee reported 450 new Covid-19 infections and two more fatalities on Monday.

The centre said 286 of the new cases were returnees from high-risk provinces and 164 were infected their homes by other infected people.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



