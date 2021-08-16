  • August 16, 2021
ChulaCov19 COVID Vaccine as Effective as Pfizer’s

ChulaCov19-vaccine inoculation. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.



BANGKOK, Aug 16 (TNA) – The ChulaCov19 vaccine proved to be as effective as the Pfizer vaccine when it comes to antibody stimulation to fight COVID-19, according to its developers.

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society and the Chula Vaccine Research Center announced the achievement of their ChulaCov19, Thailand’s first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, after the first phase of its clinical trials with Thai volunteers on June 24. They developed the vaccine together with the University of Pennsylvania.

