ChulaCov19 COVID Vaccine as Effective as Pfizer’s







BANGKOK, Aug 16 (TNA) – The ChulaCov19 vaccine proved to be as effective as the Pfizer vaccine when it comes to antibody stimulation to fight COVID-19, according to its developers.

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society and the Chula Vaccine Research Center announced the achievement of their ChulaCov19, Thailand’s first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, after the first phase of its clinical trials with Thai volunteers on June 24. They developed the vaccine together with the University of Pennsylvania.

TNA





