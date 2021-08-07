At least 10 injured during knife attack on Tokyo train, suspect detained after escape







At least ten people were injured on a Tokyo commuter train on Friday after a man reportedly went on a stabbing rampage, seriously injuring one of the victims before fleeing. A suspect is reportedly in police custody.

The attack took place on an Odakyu Electric Railway line late on Friday in Tokyo’s southwestern suburb of Setagaya.

While initial reports indicated that four people had been injured in the attack, the figure later increased to ten victims, according to local media citing Setagaya’s fire department.

