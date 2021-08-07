Chon Buri logs 1,417 COVID cases, 9 fatalities







CHON BURI: Nine Covid-19 deaths and 1,417 new infections were reported on Saturday in this dark red-zoned eastern province, whose daily caseload has surpassed 1,000 for eight consecutive days.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 34,861. Of them, 17,708 had recovered, with 776 discharged over the past 24 hours. A total of 16,988 remained in hospitals.

Full story: Bangkok Post

