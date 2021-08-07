  • August 8, 2021
China’s ‘Bat Woman’ Warns New COVID ‘Variants Will Continue to Emerge’

People wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in China. Photo: Bicanski / PIXNIO.



Earlier this year, Shi Zhengli flatly denied allegations that the Wuhan Institute of Virology conducted studies with the Chinese military after she was accused by the US of carrying out risky experiments with SARS-like coronaviruses of bat origin.

Shi Zhengli, the deputy director of Сhina’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), has warned that the world should brace itself to coexist with COVID-19 as the virus will continue to mutate and spread across the globe.

A top Chinese virologist, Shi was dubbed by the Chinese media “Bat Woman” for her consistent work with bat coronaviruses and included in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

“We shouldn’t panic, but we need to prepare to coexist with the [corona] virus in the long term”, Shi said in an interview with the Chinese media on Wednesday.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Oleg Burunov
Sputnik International



