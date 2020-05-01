Trump says he’s seen evidence coronavirus came from China lab





US President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that he has seen evidence that the novel coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, Anadolu reports.

Asked if he has seen anything that gives him a “high degree of confidence” that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was where the virus had originated from, Trump replied: “Yes, I have.”

His remarks came hours after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said the US intelligence community does not believe the coronavirus is “manmade or genetically modified.”

Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump attacked the World Health Organization, claiming it is serving China’s interests as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

“The World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they are like a public relations agency for China,” Trump told reporters.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

