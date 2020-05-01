Fri. May 1st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Trump says he’s seen evidence coronavirus came from China lab

1 min read
10 hours ago TN
US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during a press conference Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the death of Soleimani at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, January 3, 2010, in Palm Beach, Florida. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead / Public Domain.


US President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that he has seen evidence that the novel coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, Anadolu reports.

Asked if he has seen anything that gives him a “high degree of confidence” that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was where the virus had originated from, Trump replied: “Yes, I have.”

His remarks came hours after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said the US intelligence community does not believe the coronavirus is “manmade or genetically modified.”

Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump attacked the World Health Organization, claiming it is serving China’s interests as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

“The World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they are like a public relations agency for China,” Trump told reporters.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Exodus sparks new COVID-19 coronavirus transmission fears

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand sees the lowest number of new Coronavirus infections for a month

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Department of Airports Ready to Serve Domestic Passengers

11 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Makes First Public Appearance Amid Reports of Ill Condition – Yonhap

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Trump says he’s seen evidence coronavirus came from China lab

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Kim Yo-jong Most Likely to Succeed Kim Jong-un, US Congressional Report Says

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Exodus sparks new COVID-19 coronavirus transmission fears

11 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close