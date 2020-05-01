Fri. May 1st, 2020

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Makes First Public Appearance Amid Reports of Ill Condition – Yonhap

Kim Jong-un has been the Supreme Leader of North Korea since 2011

Kim Jong-un has been the Supreme Leader of North Korea since 2011. Photo: Victoria Borodinova / Pixabay.


Kim Jong Un, the 36-year-old leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) dispelled weeks of Western rumors that he had died or been overthrown, appearing at a public ceremony on April 30 in the industrial city of Sunchon.

Citing a report by Chosun Central Broadcasting, a DPRK state television station, Seoul-based Yonhap reported early Saturday morning that on Thursday, Kim attended the completion ceremony of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, an industrial city of roughly 300,000 just north of Pyongyang.

“The completion ceremony of the Sunchon Infertilizer Factory, which stands out as the main fertilizer production base, was held on May 1, which is the international holiday of workers around the world,” CCB said, according to Yonhap.

Sputnik International

