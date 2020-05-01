Fri. May 1st, 2020

Exodus sparks new COVID-19 coronavirus transmission fears

Traffic in Central Bangkok

Traffic in Central Bangkok. Photo: Topby Parinya / Pixabay.


The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is concerned about the possibility of increased coronavirus transmission as many head to their home provinces for the long weekend.

Traffic police media outlets and other social media showed heavy traffic on Friday, the start of a four-day holiday in Thailand. FM91 Traffic Police radio and Jor Sor 100 traffic radio reported bumper-to-bumper traffic for kilometres on one of the most congested highways, Road 304 from Bangkok towards Nakhon Ratchasima.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

