COVID-19: Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge

COVID-19: Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge1 min read
PHUKET: Hours after opening the bridge for people to leave the island early today (May 1), police ordered the bridge closed to traffic again as officials were overwhelmed by the people wanting to leave Phuket to get home.
Any people wanting to leave the island by road must wait until at least Sunday (May 3), Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri said this afternoon.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News