COVID-19: Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge





PHUKET: Hours after opening the bridge for people to leave the island early today (May 1), police ordered the bridge closed to traffic again as officials were overwhelmed by the people wanting to leave Phuket to get home.

Any people wanting to leave the island by road must wait until at least Sunday (May 3), Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri said this afternoon.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

