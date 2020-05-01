Fri. May 1st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket officials report zero new confirmed Coronavirus cases

1 min read
11 hours ago TN
Phuket street signs

Phuket town street signs. Photo: fitri agung.


PHUKET: The Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center today (May 1) announced zero new confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, leaving the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the disease since the outbreak began at 217.

According to the report released this morning, so far 8,747 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked by laboratory tests, an increase of 235 on the 8,512 reported yesterday.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

3 new coronavirus infections in Phuket, total 217

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Four news COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao, Phuket total hits 206

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Makes First Public Appearance Amid Reports of Ill Condition – Yonhap

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Trump says he’s seen evidence coronavirus came from China lab

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Kim Yo-jong Most Likely to Succeed Kim Jong-un, US Congressional Report Says

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Exodus sparks new COVID-19 coronavirus transmission fears

11 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close