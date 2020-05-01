Phuket officials report zero new confirmed Coronavirus cases





PHUKET: The Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center today (May 1) announced zero new confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, leaving the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the disease since the outbreak began at 217.

According to the report released this morning, so far 8,747 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked by laboratory tests, an increase of 235 on the 8,512 reported yesterday.

By The Phuket News

