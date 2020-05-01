Fri. May 1st, 2020

COVID-19: Department of Airports Ready to Serve Domestic Passengers

Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.


BANGKOK, May 1 (TNA) — The Department of Airports is ready to serve domestic flight passengers with strict disease control measures.

Tawee Gasisam-ang, director-general of the department, said Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai VietJet sought permission to operate domestic flights at airports in Lampang, Mae Sot, Phitsanulok, Buri Ram, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Krabi.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

