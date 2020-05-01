Pathum Thani Detention Center monitors potential Coronavirus cases





PATHUM THANI (NNT) – Any facility with a dense population poses a significant risk of a COVID-19 outbreak. Prisons and correctional facilities are among the potential hotspots for transmission of the virus. The National Health Security Office (NHSO) and the Faculty of Medical Technology, Mahidol University are now actively screening inmates for potential cases at Pathum Thani Central Detention Center.

The center currently has 152 inmates, both Thai and foreign nationals, who have been sentenced to a short period of imprisonment. The center’s director Ratsami Suwannahong said today that the personal history of all inmates is taken prior to their admission to assess their risk status. The temperature of all new inmates is checked on their arrival. Anyone with a fever is sent for a immediate medical examination.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



