Fri. May 1st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Pathum Thani Detention Center monitors potential Coronavirus cases

1 min read
12 hours ago TN
Hospital in Rangsit, Pathum Thani

Hospital in Rangsit, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani. Photo: Left wing (sOn).


PATHUM THANI (NNT) – Any facility with a dense population poses a significant risk of a COVID-19 outbreak. Prisons and correctional facilities are among the potential hotspots for transmission of the virus. The National Health Security Office (NHSO) and the Faculty of Medical Technology, Mahidol University are now actively screening inmates for potential cases at Pathum Thani Central Detention Center.

The center currently has 152 inmates, both Thai and foreign nationals, who have been sentenced to a short period of imprisonment. The center’s director Ratsami Suwannahong said today that the personal history of all inmates is taken prior to their admission to assess their risk status. The temperature of all new inmates is checked on their arrival. Anyone with a fever is sent for a immediate medical examination.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Coronavirus: Bangkok Extends Alcohol Sales Ban to April 30

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Wat Don Muang Temple ordered to end handouts to gathering crowd

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Man Arrested for Selling Fake Medical Certificates in Bangkok

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Makes First Public Appearance Amid Reports of Ill Condition – Yonhap

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Trump says he’s seen evidence coronavirus came from China lab

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Kim Yo-jong Most Likely to Succeed Kim Jong-un, US Congressional Report Says

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Exodus sparks new COVID-19 coronavirus transmission fears

11 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close