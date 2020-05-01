Fri. May 1st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

British man arrested after woman brutally murdered in machete attack in Pattaya

TN
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri province. Photo: rayhol.


Pattaya – A 48 year old man named as Mr. N. H. E., who is reportedly from Northern Ireland, was arrested in the Eak Mongkol housing estate in Banglamung at 1:00 PM this afternoon and charged with homicide for the alleged murder of a Thai woman who is believed to be in her late thirties.

Banglamung Police upon responding to the call found a broken wooden stick and a 60 centimeter long machete covered with blood at the villa that allegedly is occupied by Mr. E.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

