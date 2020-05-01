British man arrested after woman brutally murdered in machete attack in Pattaya





Pattaya – A 48 year old man named as Mr. N. H. E., who is reportedly from Northern Ireland, was arrested in the Eak Mongkol housing estate in Banglamung at 1:00 PM this afternoon and charged with homicide for the alleged murder of a Thai woman who is believed to be in her late thirties.

Banglamung Police upon responding to the call found a broken wooden stick and a 60 centimeter long machete covered with blood at the villa that allegedly is occupied by Mr. E.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

