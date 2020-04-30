COVID-19: Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3





PHUKET: Restaurants, barbers and hairdressers and other essential community businesses across the country will be allowed to open from Sunday (May 3) under a national relaxation of the stringent orders issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, delivered the news today during his announcements to the press at the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok.

By The Phuket News

