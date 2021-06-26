Several dead and wounded in stabbing attack in Germany







Several people were killed and others injured in a knife attack by a Somali migrant in Würzburg in northern Bavaria, police said Friday. According to one witness, the Somali suspect was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

According to the Bild newspaper, three people were killed and six injured, but this has not been confirmed by the police.

A 24-year-old Somali man has been arrested and, according to the police, there is no longer any danger to the public and there are no indications that the perpetrator had accomplices.

"Three Dead and Ten Injured After Somalian Migrant Goes on Stabbing Attack in Germany (VIDEO)" https://t.co/cZV1zJmOOv — 🇺🇸 Raybo34 🇺🇸 (@Raybo34) June 26, 2021

According to testimonies on social networks some citizens confronted the attacker to prevent him from stabbing more people before the police arrived. Police eventually shot the man in the leg and then arrested him.

Some videos show the alleged attacker barefoot and with a long knife and how some people try to stop him by throwing chairs and other objects at him.

-Thailand News (TN)





