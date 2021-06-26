  • June 26, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prayut Undecided on…

Prayut Undecided on Bangkok Lockdown Proposal

Prayut Undecided on Bangkok Lockdown Proposal

Prayut Chan-o-cha offering a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK, June 25 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha remained undecided if Bangkok should be locked down for seven days to control COVID-19, saying the issue needed careful consideration.

Inspecting a Sinopharm vaccine inoculation station by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, Gen Prayut who is also the defence minister said he was glad that the inoculation for underprivileged people, elderly people and people with disabilities started as Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn provided them with the Sinopharm vaccine through the royal academy.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

More than 100 Thais and foreigners arrested in Pattaya for allegedly drinking alcohol, smoking shisha
Pattaya

More than 100 Thais and foreigners arrested...

June 26, 2021
Infectious and High-risk Areas in Greater Bangkok Will Be Closed off
Bangkok

Infectious and High-risk Areas in Greater Bangkok...

June 26, 2021
Thailand reports 4,161 COVID-19 cases, 51 fatalities in 24 hours
News

Thailand reports 4,161 COVID-19 cases, 51 fatalities...

June 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.