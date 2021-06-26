Prayut Undecided on Bangkok Lockdown Proposal







BANGKOK, June 25 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha remained undecided if Bangkok should be locked down for seven days to control COVID-19, saying the issue needed careful consideration.

Inspecting a Sinopharm vaccine inoculation station by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, Gen Prayut who is also the defence minister said he was glad that the inoculation for underprivileged people, elderly people and people with disabilities started as Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn provided them with the Sinopharm vaccine through the royal academy.

