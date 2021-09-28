Thai Airlines Offer Drive-through COVID-19 Testing Service









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Airways International (THAI) and Thai Smile Airways are now offering passengers a drive-thru COVID-19 testing service prior to traveling on their flights.

THAI acting chief executive officer Suvadhana Sibunruang said the service is being provided at the headquarters of Thai Airways International on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road for passengers who have already purchased tickets for both domestic and international flights.

