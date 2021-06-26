Infectious and High-risk Areas in Greater Bangkok Will Be Closed off







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has decided to close off infectious and high-risk areas, including construction worker housing, in Greater Bangkok and in four southern border provinces, for 30 days from Monday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said, after a meeting of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday, that the Department of Disease Control’s (DDC) proposal was discussed with medical experts, with all aspects of the COVID-19 situation being taken into account.

