  • June 26, 2021
Infectious and High-risk Areas in Greater Bangkok Will Be Closed off

Man eating in a desert street in Bangkok in times of COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: © ILO/Laetitia Dard / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has decided to close off infectious and high-risk areas, including construction worker housing, in Greater Bangkok and in four southern border provinces, for 30 days from Monday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said, after a meeting of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday, that the Department of Disease Control’s (DDC) proposal was discussed with medical experts, with all aspects of the COVID-19 situation being taken into account.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



