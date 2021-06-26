  • June 26, 2021
More than 100 Thais and foreigners arrested in Pattaya for allegedly drinking alcohol, smoking shisha

Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.



More than 100 people, a mix of Thais and foreigners, have been arrested in a South Pattaya raid while allegedly drinking alcohol and smoking shisha and related products at two “restaurants” that Pattaya police stated was violating the current Thai emergency decree to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The two restaurants in question had, according to police, secretly become bars and shisha lounges. By Thai law all bars and entertainment venues were currently closed nationwide. Shisha has been against the law for some time in Thailand. Additionally, sales of alcohol at restaurants is currently against Chonburi Covid-19 rules.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News



TN

