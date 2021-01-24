Pattaya Police arrest 29 Thais & foreigners allegedly drinking, smoking shisha, and playing pool at ‘restaurant’1 min read
Pattaya and Banglamung police arrested 29 Thai Nationals and foreigners at a restaurant they claimed was actually a shisha lounge, pool hall, and bar in the Soi 7 area in Pattaya this morning.
The incident took place at 12:30 A.M. this morning in the Soi 7 area at an Indian restaurant whose name was withheld pending further investigation and court proceedings. The building in question is a five story venue and the first three floors were closed. According to Banglamung police this was an attempt to “fool” officers that the building was closed.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News