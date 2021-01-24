Pattaya Police arrest 29 Thais & foreigners allegedly drinking, smoking shisha, and playing pool at ‘restaurant’





Pattaya and Banglamung police arrested 29 Thai Nationals and foreigners at a restaurant they claimed was actually a shisha lounge, pool hall, and bar in the Soi 7 area in Pattaya this morning.

The incident took place at 12:30 A.M. this morning in the Soi 7 area at an Indian restaurant whose name was withheld pending further investigation and court proceedings. The building in question is a five story venue and the first three floors were closed. According to Banglamung police this was an attempt to “fool” officers that the building was closed.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





