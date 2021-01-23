Danish man arrested for drug charges in Pattaya





PATTAYA: Police arrested a 51-year-old Danish man for allegedly selling drugs in Pattaya beach town for over six years and seized his four condominium rooms and other assets worth over 10 million baht for examination.

The suspect, identified by police as (name removed), was apprehended at a coffee shop in Pattaya on Friday. He showed up there with some crystal methamphetamine to hand over to a police officer posing as a customer, according to police.

