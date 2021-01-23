Legendary interviewer & RT host Larry King dies at 87





Beloved US talk show legend Larry King has died in hospital at the age of 87 following a long illness, his family confirmed. The veteran interviewer won stacks of awards during his career and hosted RT America’s Politicking show.

King passed away at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday morning, his production company, Ora Media, said in a statement, extending condolences to his family. Earlier this month, after contracting Covid-19, he was reportedly admitted to the hospital in a serious condition.

The legendary host struggled with ailing health recently. His previous bout with hospitals forced him to spend his 87th birthday, which fell on November 19, in a ward. He thanked fans and well-wishers “for all the kind birthday messages” on Twitter that day.

