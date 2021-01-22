January 22, 2021

FDA Registers AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Injectable ampoules containing COVID-19 vaccine

Injectable ampoules containing COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: WiR_Pixs / Pixabay.


BANGKOK, Jan 22 (TNA) – The secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration registered the COVID-19 vaccine that AstraZeneca Co developed, for the emergency use of 50,000 doses to cope with the disease spread crisis in the country.

FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum said the FDA registered the vaccine doses produced in Italy after the company had submitted its application that contained nearly 10,000 pages with the FDA on Dec 22.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

