309 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, mostly by proactive screening

309 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, mostly by proactive screening1 min read
Thailand recorded 309 new COVID-19 cases today (Friday), with no more fatalities, bringing the country’s total to 13,104 cases. There are 2,809 people currently receiving treatment, including 10 in a severe condition.
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, the CCSA spokesperson, said the high number of new cases resulted from proactive screening, which found 217.
12 imported cases are from Lebanon, the United Kingdom, Estonia, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Sudan, Switzerland, Sri Lanka and Germany.
By Thai PBS World