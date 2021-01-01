1.5 Million Thais Near Poverty Due COVID-19 Pandemic

1.5 Million Thais Near Poverty Due COVID-19 Pandemic1 min read
BANGKOK, Jan 21 (TNA) – COVID-19 was heavily affecting the Thai economy and 1.5 million Thai people were approaching the poverty line, said the World Bank.
The World Bank viewed that although the Thai economy passed its rock bottom in the second quarter of 2020, the new COVID-19 wave could affect tourism and workers in the country. The government has spent money equivalent to 13% of the gross domestic product on economic stimulation.
