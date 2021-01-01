1.5 Million Thais Near Poverty Due COVID-19 Pandemic





BANGKOK, Jan 21 (TNA) – COVID-19 was heavily affecting the Thai economy and 1.5 million Thai people were approaching the poverty line, said the World Bank.

The World Bank viewed that although the Thai economy passed its rock bottom in the second quarter of 2020, the new COVID-19 wave could affect tourism and workers in the country. The government has spent money equivalent to 13% of the gross domestic product on economic stimulation.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





