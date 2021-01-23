PM2.5 dust: Farmers to be told to stop burning farm waste or face legal action





All provincial governors in Thailand have been told to stop the burning of agricultural waste in their provinces. The burning is being blamed for the current air pollution in Bangkok and its suburbs, and in several northern and central provinces.

The accumulation of PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere, mainly caused by outdoor burning of waste, especially on farms, combined with poor air circulation, has been posing a health risk for the past several days, said Lt-Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich, a spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

By Thai PBS World

