January 23, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.


PHUKET: Leading representatives from Phuket’s devastated tourism industry have called for the Phuket provincial government to end the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people arriving from specific districts in Bangkok in the hope of throwing local businesses a lifeline until international tourists return.

The high-powered delegation also called for the Phuket provincial government to prepare to start receiving international tourists from October, ahead of what would normally be Phuket’s tourism high season, under a plan that would require all international arrivals to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter Phuket.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No need for COVID-19 test to extend visa, says Phuket Immigration

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Missing soldier and policeman found dead in reservoir in Phetchaburi

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

198 new COVID-19 cases and one more death reported on Saturday

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

New Round Of Mass COVID-19 Testing For Migrant Workers In Samut Sakhon

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Nepal Turning Everest Garbage Into Art Exhibit to Raise Awareness of Mountain’s Trash Problem

45 mins ago TN