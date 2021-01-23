Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October





PHUKET: Leading representatives from Phuket’s devastated tourism industry have called for the Phuket provincial government to end the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people arriving from specific districts in Bangkok in the hope of throwing local businesses a lifeline until international tourists return.

The high-powered delegation also called for the Phuket provincial government to prepare to start receiving international tourists from October, ahead of what would normally be Phuket’s tourism high season, under a plan that would require all international arrivals to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter Phuket.

By The Phuket News

