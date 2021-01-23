Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October1 min read
PHUKET: Leading representatives from Phuket’s devastated tourism industry have called for the Phuket provincial government to end the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people arriving from specific districts in Bangkok in the hope of throwing local businesses a lifeline until international tourists return.
The high-powered delegation also called for the Phuket provincial government to prepare to start receiving international tourists from October, ahead of what would normally be Phuket’s tourism high season, under a plan that would require all international arrivals to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter Phuket.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News